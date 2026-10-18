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Tech Toys (Season 1)

91% loved this13 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

See cutting-edge machines and gadgets push speed, design, and possibility.

This season spotlights inventive gadgets and high-performance vehicles, from POV sport goggles and an all-electric motorcycle to a submersible watercraft, an 85-inch 3D television, and a premium plug-in hybrid car. Each episode reveals how bold engineering and design turn ambitious ideas into real machines, making this a smart, entertaining reason to sign up and keep exploring.

Episode guide

13 episodes

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