Tech Toys (Season 4)

Electric motorcycles, origami kayaks, and hoverboards redefine the near future.

This season explores inventive machines that rethink how we ride, glide, and move through the world, from a nearly silent electric motorcycle to a foldable kayak, a three-wheeled off-road bike, and a prototype hoverboard. Each episode reveals the engineering behind bold ideas and the creators pushing them forward, making it easy to keep watching for the next breakthrough.