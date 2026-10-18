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Tech Toys (Season 4)

94% loved this13 episodes4KCC
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Electric motorcycles, origami kayaks, and hoverboards redefine the near future.

This season explores inventive machines that rethink how we ride, glide, and move through the world, from a nearly silent electric motorcycle to a foldable kayak, a three-wheeled off-road bike, and a prototype hoverboard. Each episode reveals the engineering behind bold ideas and the creators pushing them forward, making it easy to keep watching for the next breakthrough.

Episode guide

13 episodes

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