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Rich and Sinful: The Lost Pleasure Palace of Pompeii

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Buried beneath Vesuvius, a Roman luxury villa reveals power, excess, and ruin.

Archaeologists reopen the vast Villa Oplontis to uncover frescoes, statues, gardens, and one of the Roman Empire's largest private pools. As new clues emerge about elite life, enslaved labor, and a possible link to Poppaea Sabina, the story grows richer and more unsettling. Sign up to see how this buried estate reframes Pompeii beyond the familiar ruins.

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