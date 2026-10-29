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Greece: Secrets of the Past

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Archaeology reveals how ancient Greece shaped democracy, art, and life at sea.

Uncover Ancient Greece through modern archaeology, from Santorini's ash-preserved Bronze Age world to Athens' bold experiment in democracy. Along the way, scientists trace volcanic clues, lost murals, and written records that reshape what we know about this civilization. Sign up to see how its ideas, innovations, and rise still illuminate the world today.

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