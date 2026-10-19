Golden Kingdom: The Normans in Sicily

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From Viking roots to Palermo's throne, power reshapes a medieval island.
Discover how Norman warriors crossed from the icy north to Sicily, conquered the island, and built a wealthy realm shaped by trade, scholarship, and cultural exchange. Through battles, political intrigue, and rulers like Roger I, Roger II, and Constance, this film reveals how conquest evolved into a complex legacy. Sign up to see how that transformation changed medieval Europe.
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