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A Life Among Elephants

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Inside one scientist's decades-long fight to understand and save African elephants.

Explore Iain Douglas-Hamilton's pioneering study of wild African elephant society, from intimate family bonds to the movements that shaped his early research. As poaching drives him from observer to protector, the film reveals how data, courage, and long memory changed conservation, and why these animals command deeper attention.

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