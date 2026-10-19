King of the Mountains - Golden Eagle

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Courtship, conflict, and survival unfold high above Europe’s mountain forests.
This documentary follows golden eagles through winter courtship, fierce feeding clashes, incubation, and the demanding work of raising chicks. With intimate views of the eyrie and the pressures of weather, prey, and human-altered forests, it reveals how these formidable birds live and endure. Sign up to see a close, hard-won portrait of mountain life in the wild.
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