Curiosity Stream
Sign In

King of the Mountains - Golden Eagle

96% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Courtship, conflict, and survival unfold high above Europe’s mountain forests.

This documentary follows golden eagles through winter courtship, fierce feeding clashes, incubation, and the demanding work of raising chicks. With intimate views of the eyrie and the pressures of weather, prey, and human-altered forests, it reveals how these formidable birds live and endure. Sign up to see a close, hard-won portrait of mountain life in the wild.

Love King of the Mountains - Golden Eagle? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond King of the Mountains - Golden Eagle, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.