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Human By Chance?

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A single genetic twist may have reshaped the human brain.

This documentary examines how a rapid expansion of the brain, beginning about 2 million years ago, helped humans become Earth’s predominant species. Following research into the cerebral cortex and a possible role for a single genetic change, it challenges the idea that human evolution was inevitable. Sign up to watch a provocative, evidence-driven look at what made us human.

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