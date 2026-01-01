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St. Patrick's Greatest Gift

96% loved this4KCC

A slave's return sparks the rescue of books, literacy, and culture.

Look beyond the holiday legend to uncover how Patrick's life intersected with the fate of literacy in a collapsing Europe. Guided by author Thomas Cahill, this film traces how Irish monastic book copying helped preserve texts that shaped Western art, philosophy, science, and government. Sign up to see the overlooked story behind a familiar name.

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