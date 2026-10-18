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The True Story of Pirates

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Shipwreck clues and hidden island strongholds expose piracy beyond the legend.

Go past peg legs and treasure myths to examine what pirates were really like, through underwater archaeology, archival research, and the wreck of The Speaker, lost in 1702. From shipboard rules and trade routes to a fortified refuge on St. Mary's Island, this documentary turns a familiar legend into a sharper, richer history worth uncovering.

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