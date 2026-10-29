Access All Areas

88% loved this10 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Francesca Chiorando enters the world’s harshest places where danger and myth collide.
Adventurer Francesca Chiorando travels the globe to reach some of the world’s most challenging places, where brutal terrain, unforgiving temperatures, and local legends shape every encounter. Each episode reveals how extreme landscapes influence the people who live there, turning every destination into a gripping story worth uncovering. Sign up to experience a series that rewards curiosity with real tension, culture, and discovery.
Episode guide10 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free