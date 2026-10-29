Access All Areas

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Francesca Chiorando enters the world’s harshest places where danger and myth collide.

Adventurer Francesca Chiorando travels the globe to reach some of the world’s most challenging places, where brutal terrain, unforgiving temperatures, and local legends shape every encounter. Each episode reveals how extreme landscapes influence the people who live there, turning every destination into a gripping story worth uncovering. Sign up to experience a series that rewards curiosity with real tension, culture, and discovery.

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10 episodes

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