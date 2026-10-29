Modern Day Gladiators

88% loved this4 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside esports, where teenage stars, giant arenas, and high stakes collide.
Step inside a fast-growing world where pro players, broadcasters, creators, and teams turn gaming into a global spectacle. From intense Fortnite showdowns to training houses in Seoul and Brazil, the series reveals the pressure, community, and ambition behind esports. Sign up to see how this culture became far bigger and more complex than many expect.
Episode guide4 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free