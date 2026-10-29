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Modern Day Gladiators

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Inside esports, where teenage stars, giant arenas, and high stakes collide.

Step inside a fast-growing world where pro players, broadcasters, creators, and teams turn gaming into a global spectacle. From intense Fortnite showdowns to training houses in Seoul and Brazil, the series reveals the pressure, community, and ambition behind esports. Sign up to see how this culture became far bigger and more complex than many expect.

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4 episodes

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