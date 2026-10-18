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The Sun

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From Arctic skies to solar storms, our nearest star reveals its power.

Explore how the star 93 million miles away shapes life, myth, science, and risk on Earth. This series connects auroras, sunspots, solar wind, and historic breakthroughs to the researchers and communities living under its influence. Sign up to see why understanding the sun means understanding our world.

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2 episodes

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