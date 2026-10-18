Curiosity Original
90% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
From Arctic skies to solar storms, our nearest star reveals its power.
Explore how the star 93 million miles away shapes life, myth, science, and risk on Earth. This series connects auroras, sunspots, solar wind, and historic breakthroughs to the researchers and communities living under its influence. Sign up to see why understanding the sun means understanding our world.
Episode guide2 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free