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Taste: The Flavor of Life

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From stardust to the dinner table, flavor rewrites the story of life.

Discover how taste connects the birth of the universe to evolution, animal survival, and the foods we crave today. Through salt, sweetness, bitterness, and umami, this series reveals how flavor guides bodies, behavior, and culture, from rainforests and oceans to kitchens shaped by science. Sign up to see food through a far deeper lens.

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2 episodes

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