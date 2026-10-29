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Spider Vision: Decoding Color

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Inside a jumping spider's eyes, color becomes a scientific mystery.

Derek Muller examines how jumping spiders see color, and why their vision has evolved in so many different ways. From anatomy and behavior to genetics, the film reveals a hidden spectrum that challenges how we think about perception itself. Sign up to see a tiny predator open a much bigger question about the world we inhabit.

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