Spider Vision: Decoding Color

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Inside a jumping spider's eyes, color becomes a scientific mystery.
Derek Muller examines how jumping spiders see color, and why their vision has evolved in so many different ways. From anatomy and behavior to genetics, the film reveals a hidden spectrum that challenges how we think about perception itself. Sign up to see a tiny predator open a much bigger question about the world we inhabit.
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