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Ancient Engineering: Egypt

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Where the Nile's engineering genius raised pyramids, ships, and kingdoms.

Discover how ancient Egyptians used canals, nilometers, sails, and stone construction to master a dangerous river and build on an astonishing scale. From irrigation and shipbuilding to gold mining and pyramid design, this film reveals the practical ingenuity behind Egypt's most enduring monuments. Sign up to see how simple tools and bold ideas transformed a desert civilization.

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