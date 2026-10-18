The Fight for the VC10

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Inside Britain’s high-stakes race to build a jet age icon.
Explore how Britain’s aviation industry fought to compete in the 1960s jet airliner boom, and why the VC10 became both a technical achievement and a commercial struggle. From government pressure to engineering breakthroughs and setbacks, this series reveals the forces that shaped a beautiful aircraft and the fate of an entire industry. Sign up to see how ambition, politics, and design collided in the sky.
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