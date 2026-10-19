Deadly Twins

Curiosity Original
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When two fuselages became wartime answers to impossible aerial threats.
Explore the bold design logic behind twin-fuselage aircraft, from Britain’s response to Zeppelin raids in World War I to German and Allied experiments in World War II. This film reveals how engineers adapted existing planes for range, towing power, and escort missions, turning urgent wartime problems into some of aviation’s strangest machines. Learn why these rare designs still fascinate.
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