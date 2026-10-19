Jetliners! Uniting the World With Jet-power

Curiosity Original
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From wartime experiments to passenger jets, aviation enters a new age.
See how World War II innovation and jet engine breakthroughs reshaped civil aviation for decades to come. This film traces the leap from early German and British jet tests to pioneering aircraft like the Comet, Avro Jetliner, and Boeing 707. Sign up to follow the ideas, risks, and rivalries that helped shrink the world.
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