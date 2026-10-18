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Inside the deadly evolution of bomber tail guns and the men behind them.
This two-part series traces the dramatic history of the rear gunner, from the earliest armed aircraft to the final era of the stinger's tail. Through bomber design, turret technology, and the brutal lessons of air combat, it reveals why so much depended on one vulnerable position. Sign up to see how this overlooked role shaped aerial warfare.
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