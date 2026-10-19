Britain's delta-wing night fighter rose to meet the nuclear age.

Discover how Britain raced from wartime stopgaps to the Gloster Javelin as Cold War skies filled with the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers. Through all-weather interception, two-man crew tactics, and evolving radar, this film reveals why the Javelin mattered even without facing a Soviet attack. Sign up to see how one aircraft helped define an uneasy era of air defense.