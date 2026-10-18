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The War Gliders

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Silent aircraft rewrote World War II battlefields with daring precision assaults.

Discover how unpowered gliders became stealth weapons that helped Germany seize key targets and pushed Britain and America to build airborne forces of their own. Across this two-part series, you will see the tactics, designs, and high-stakes missions that defined their rise, and why their element of surprise could change a war.

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2 episodes

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