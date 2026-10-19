Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

The Twin Booms

100% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside aviation's strangest silhouette, bold engineering solved impossible missions.

Discover how twin-boom aircraft answered some of aviation's toughest design problems, from wartime fighters and reconnaissance planes to transports and early jets. This film reveals why unconventional shapes kept returning across decades of flight, turning odd-looking machines into ingenious solutions. Sign up to see the ideas, tradeoffs, and standout aircraft that changed what airplanes could do.

Love The Twin Booms? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Twin Booms, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.