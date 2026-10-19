The Twin Booms

Curiosity Original
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Inside aviation's strangest silhouette, bold engineering solved impossible missions.
Discover how twin-boom aircraft answered some of aviation's toughest design problems, from wartime fighters and reconnaissance planes to transports and early jets. This film reveals why unconventional shapes kept returning across decades of flight, turning odd-looking machines into ingenious solutions. Sign up to see the ideas, tradeoffs, and standout aircraft that changed what airplanes could do.
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