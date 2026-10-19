The Komet and the Natter

Rocket interceptors and desperate wartime designs race toward the edge of flight.

Explore how Alexander Lippisch’s Komet and Erich Bachem’s Natter pushed Nazi Germany’s aircraft design into radical new territory during World War II. From tailless rocket propulsion to vertical takeoff concepts, this film reveals the engineering ambition, danger, and wartime urgency behind machines built to change the skies. Sign up to see how innovation and desperation collided.