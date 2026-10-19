Hitler's Spacemen

A visionary rocket plane blurs the line between spaceflight and warfare.

Explore the story of Eugen Sanger, the German space pioneer whose Silver Bird concept promised hypersonic travel but drew Nazi military interest. This film examines how a futuristic passenger craft was reshaped into a weapon on paper, and why the idea remained beyond the technology of its time. Sign up to see a little-known chapter where ambition, science, and war collide.