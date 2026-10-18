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Sputnik Declassified

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The launch that turned a quiet Friday into a global reckoning.

Revisit the October 1957 launch that jolted America, reshaped Cold War perceptions, and ignited the Space Race. Through declassified information from both superpowers, the series reveals how Sputnik's triumph looked very different behind the scenes, from political prestige to high-stakes improvisation. Sign up to see how one small satellite changed history.

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