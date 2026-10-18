Sputnik Declassified

92% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
The launch that turned a quiet Friday into a global reckoning.
Revisit the October 1957 launch that jolted America, reshaped Cold War perceptions, and ignited the Space Race. Through declassified information from both superpowers, the series reveals how Sputnik's triumph looked very different behind the scenes, from political prestige to high-stakes improvisation. Sign up to see how one small satellite changed history.
Episode guide2 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free