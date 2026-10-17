Against All Odds

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Inside the brutal fight to save the A-10 Warthog from extinction.
Discover how the U.S. Air Force's A-10 Warthog was built for close support, nearly left behind, and ultimately proved indispensable in combat. Drawing on the aircraft's origins, design battles, and battlefield results, this series reveals why one rugged plane inspired such fierce debate. Sign up to watch the full story unfold.
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