Race for the Jumbo

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A military loss sparks the giant jet that would change air travel.
See how a 1960s U.S. Air Force heavy-lift competition set Boeing and Lockheed on a collision course, and why Lockheed's win did not end Boeing's ambitions. This film reveals how that defeat helped shape the 747 Jumbo Jet, turning an intense contract battle into one of aviation's most consequential pivots.
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