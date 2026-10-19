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Early American Airliners

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How the elegant Constellation helped shape the modern age of air travel.

Discover how decades of rivalry, safety advances, and engineering breakthroughs led to Lockheed's Constellation, the aircraft known as Connie. From primitive early airliners to pressurized long range flight, this film reveals why its blend of style, performance, and staying power mattered. Sign up to see how one plane reflects the rise of modern commercial aviation.

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