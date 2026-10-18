Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Fight Above the Clouds

93% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A secret stratospheric bomber sparks World War II's highest aerial duel.

Explore the summer 1942 campaign of the German Ju 86R, a high altitude aircraft sent over Britain on nuisance raids and reconnaissance missions beyond normal reach. The series follows Prince Emmanuel Galitzine in a modified Spitfire as he races to intercept it above 40,000 feet, revealing the technology, strategy, and stakes behind a remarkable air battle.

Episode guide

2 episodes

Love Fight Above the Clouds? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Fight Above the Clouds, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.