Fight Above the Clouds

93% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A secret stratospheric bomber sparks World War II's highest aerial duel.
Explore the summer 1942 campaign of the German Ju 86R, a high altitude aircraft sent over Britain on nuisance raids and reconnaissance missions beyond normal reach. The series follows Prince Emmanuel Galitzine in a modified Spitfire as he races to intercept it above 40,000 feet, revealing the technology, strategy, and stakes behind a remarkable air battle.
Episode guide2 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free