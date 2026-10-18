Fight Above the Clouds

A secret stratospheric bomber sparks World War II's highest aerial duel.

Explore the summer 1942 campaign of the German Ju 86R, a high altitude aircraft sent over Britain on nuisance raids and reconnaissance missions beyond normal reach. The series follows Prince Emmanuel Galitzine in a modified Spitfire as he races to intercept it above 40,000 feet, revealing the technology, strategy, and stakes behind a remarkable air battle.