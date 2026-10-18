Full Force: The Hurricane Story

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The fighter that held the line when Britain stood alone.
Discover how the Hawker Hurricane became one of Britain’s most prolific World War II fighters, often overshadowed by the Spitfire yet responsible for much of the fighting. This series traces its design, combat record, and reinvention across multiple fronts, revealing why its story is essential for anyone drawn to aviation history and wartime innovation.
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