Revolt of the Admirals

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When atomic strategy threatened carriers, Navy leaders fought for their future.
Explore the fierce postwar battle between the newly formed U.S. Air Force and naval aviation over control of the atomic bomb and America’s military future. Through congressional hearings, rival strategies, and high-stakes aircraft development, this series reveals how one internal conflict reshaped nuclear warfare. Sign up to see the decisions and personalities that changed modern defense.
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