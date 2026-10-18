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The Incredible Miniature Fighters

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Inside Nazi Germany's frantic race to build the smallest possible warplanes.

Explore how late-war Germany pushed jet engines, rockets, pulse jets, and wood construction into radical miniature fighter designs. This series examines the competitions, prototypes, and desperate engineering behind aircraft like the He 162, Me 328, and Bachem Natter. Sign up to see how extreme constraints produced some of World War II's strangest aviation ideas.

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2 episodes

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