No Man Left Behind

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A botched Cambodia rescue reveals the final battle after Vietnam.
As the Vietnam War ends, this film unpacks the Mayaguez incident, when a Khmer Rouge attack left Americans trapped off Cambodia. Through battlefield reconstruction and a search for three Marines left behind on Koh Tang, it reveals how flawed intelligence, split second decisions, and suppressed costs shaped the war's last casualties. Sign up to see the full story come into focus.
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