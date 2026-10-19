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Rocketmen

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How secret liquid-fueled rockets reshaped warfare in the shadow of Nazi Germany.

Uncover how post-World War I restrictions pushed Germany toward rocket technology, transforming a loophole into a new path for military innovation. This film follows the experiments, aircraft tests, and pivotal ideas behind liquid-powered flight, revealing how early rocket ambitions influenced the future of warfare. Sign up to see the breakthroughs, risks, and consequences unfold.

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