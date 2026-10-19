Die for the Emperor

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When the Pacific war turned desperate, pilots became weapons.
This documentary examines how Japan’s kamikaze campaign emerged as US forces pushed west across the Pacific in World War II. Through the perspectives of men ordered to carry out suicide missions and the Americans trying to stop them, it reveals the strategy, psychology, and human cost behind one of the war’s most feared tactics. Sign up to watch a gripping, deeply informative look at a pivotal turning point.
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