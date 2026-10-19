Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Volkenrode: Hitler’s Crucible of Science

91% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside a hidden forest lab, wartime science reshaped the future of flight.

Uncover the secret Nazi research complex concealed near Braunschweig, where Germany's top scientists developed advanced wind tunnels, missiles, engines, and aircraft technology. This film reveals how wartime experiments at Volkenrode influenced aviation long after 1945, offering a gripping look at the uneasy link between innovation and destruction.

Love Volkenrode: Hitler’s Crucible of Science? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Volkenrode: Hitler’s Crucible of Science, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.