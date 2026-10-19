Volkenrode: Hitler’s Crucible of Science

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Inside a hidden forest lab, wartime science reshaped the future of flight.
Uncover the secret Nazi research complex concealed near Braunschweig, where Germany's top scientists developed advanced wind tunnels, missiles, engines, and aircraft technology. This film reveals how wartime experiments at Volkenrode influenced aviation long after 1945, offering a gripping look at the uneasy link between innovation and destruction.
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