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The Elephant Plane

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Inside the Luftwaffe's final gamble with piggyback bombers and desperate missions.

Set against the collapse of Nazi Germany, this series examines the Mistel, a composite aircraft built from a fighter mounted atop an explosive-packed Ju 88. Follow its design, secret training, and failed attacks on ships, bridges, and power stations, and see why this strange weapon remains one of World War II's most revealing dead ends.

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2 episodes

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