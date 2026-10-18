Amerika Bombers

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Secret Nazi plans to strike America take shape across air and sea.
This series examines Germany's wartime schemes for hitting the United States, from submarines and rockets to the ambitious long-range bomber program. You will weigh the aircraft designs, strategic obstacles, and disputed possibilities behind plans kept secret for decades. Sign up to see how close these ideas came to reshaping the war's psychological battlefield.
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