Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Amerika Bombers

92% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Secret Nazi plans to strike America take shape across air and sea.

This series examines Germany's wartime schemes for hitting the United States, from submarines and rockets to the ambitious long-range bomber program. You will weigh the aircraft designs, strategic obstacles, and disputed possibilities behind plans kept secret for decades. Sign up to see how close these ideas came to reshaping the war's psychological battlefield.

Episode guide

2 episodes

Love Amerika Bombers? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Amerika Bombers, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.