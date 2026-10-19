Beyond the Blackhawk

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Inside the high-stakes race to reinvent the military helicopter.
See how the Black Hawk became a battlefield mainstay, then follow the search for what could replace it. Through competing designs from Sikorsky, Boeing, and Bell, this film explores the engineering tradeoffs behind speed, range, survivability, and cost. Sign up to watch a pivotal aviation contest take shape.
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