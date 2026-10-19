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Death of the Luftwaffe

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How a mighty war machine lost control of the skies

Examine why one of the world’s most powerful air forces rose fast, then failed Hitler in World War II. Through the debates surrounding strategy, leadership, production, and training, this film reveals how early dominance unraveled against Britain, America, and the Soviet Union. Sign up to watch a sharp, evidence-driven look at aviation history’s most consequential collapse.

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