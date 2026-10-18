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Adolf Galland Legacy

93% loved this3 episodes4KCC
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Inside a Luftwaffe ace's own account of war, power, and aerial combat.

Built around Adolf Galland's on-camera recollections from the early 1990s, this series examines his World War II experience as a fighter pilot, commander, and outspoken figure within the Luftwaffe. Through battle stories, tactical debates, and rare reflections on leadership and loss, it offers a revealing perspective that invites deeper watching for the history behind the legend.

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3 episodes

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