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Hunt for the U-576

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700 feet down, a lost World War II battlefield comes into view.

Descend off the North Carolina coast with maritime archaeologists as they search for the German submarine U-576, lost in a pivotal 1942 battle. The discovery reveals the wreck beside the freighter it attacked and opens new clues about the fate of the 45 sailors trapped inside. It is a gripping look at history, archaeology, and the human cost of war.

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