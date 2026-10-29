Hunt for the U-576

Curiosity Original
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700 feet down, a lost World War II battlefield comes into view.
Descend off the North Carolina coast with maritime archaeologists as they search for the German submarine U-576, lost in a pivotal 1942 battle. The discovery reveals the wreck beside the freighter it attacked and opens new clues about the fate of the 45 sailors trapped inside. It is a gripping look at history, archaeology, and the human cost of war.
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