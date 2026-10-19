Apocalypse 101

Curiosity Original
Bright Now
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When catastrophe falls, science becomes the blueprint for starting over.
Astrobiologist and author Lewis Dartnell examines how survivors could stay alive after a global cataclysm, from finding food and clean water to choosing safer places to live. As he reveals the hidden systems behind everyday life and the knowledge needed to rebuild them, the episode turns survival into a fascinating lesson in how civilization works.
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