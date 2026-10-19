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Mother Of The Everglades

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Where a vast freshwater lake shapes the fate of the Everglades.

Explore Lake Okeechobee's wildlife, history, and vital role in sustaining South Florida's Everglades. From biodiverse marshes and fishing waters to the legacy of the devastating 1928 hurricane, this episode reveals how one immense lake has shaped an entire region. Sign up to see why this overlooked freshwater giant matters.

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