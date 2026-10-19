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Florida's Garden of Eden

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Beyond the beaches, black-gold soil powers a hidden agricultural paradise.

Look past South Florida's famous coastline and discover the Everglades Agricultural Area, where rare muck soil, warm weather, and Lake Okeechobee help farms grow an astonishing range of crops year-round. This episode reveals why locals call it the Garden of Eden, and why seeing this fertile world up close makes the region feel entirely new.

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