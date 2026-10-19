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America's Wildest Cat & Dog Rivalry

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In Yellowstone's shadow, wolves and cougars fight for the same ground.

Wildlife tracker Tyler Johnerson examines the deadly competition between native mountain lions and reintroduced wolves near Yellowstone National Park. You will see how stealth, pack tactics, and shifting territory shape every encounter, revealing a hard-won balance between apex predators. Sign up to watch a sharper, more revealing look at how this ecosystem holds together.

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