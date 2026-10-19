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Preparing for Hurricanes

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Inside a hurricane lab where ocean heat and storm surge collide.

See how scientists at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School use the SUSTAIN facility to recreate extreme hurricane conditions and study how storms draw power from the ocean. You will uncover the science behind rapid intensification, coastal impacts, and stronger forecasting models, making this episode a smart reason to sign up and watch further.

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