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The Shark Whisperer

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Cage-free dives reveal the surprising trust between humans and tiger sharks.

Join shark expert Jim Abernethy as he dives without a cage at Tiger Beach, coming face to face with large predatory sharks. Through decades of experience, he reveals behavior most people never see, including their calmer, more responsive side. Watch to challenge what you think you know and understand why protecting sharks matters to ocean life.

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