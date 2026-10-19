Ocean Resurrection

Curiosity Original
95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Can the seas recover before the global food chain breaks?
Experts from Oceana, NOAA, and the Consortium for Ocean Leadership examine how chronic overfishing damages marine ecosystems and threatens the food chain. The film also reveals why the crisis is solvable, showing how well-managed fisheries could restore abundant sea life while sustaining seafood for the future. Sign up to see the stakes, the science, and the path forward.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free