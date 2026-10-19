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Ocean Resurrection

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Can the seas recover before the global food chain breaks?

Experts from Oceana, NOAA, and the Consortium for Ocean Leadership examine how chronic overfishing damages marine ecosystems and threatens the food chain. The film also reveals why the crisis is solvable, showing how well-managed fisheries could restore abundant sea life while sustaining seafood for the future. Sign up to see the stakes, the science, and the path forward.

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